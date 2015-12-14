Hot weather continues with tomorrow being noticeably hotter.

The coast will be a great place to break away from the heat, but it will still be warm with highs in the mid 70s.

Portland will hit into the mid 90s for highs on Sunday. The gorge and areas around Salem will be in the upper 90s for highs.

We stay hot until after Tuesday. Then onshore flow takes over blowing in some relief. We're out of the 90s Wednesday and into the low 80s Thursday and Friday. Models are showing another heat up next weekend.

Enjoy your weekend and stay cool!

Brian Brennan

