Could Portland see a white Christmas? December brings multiple chances for low-elevation snow

There are several chances for low-elevation snow through New Year's weekend. A cold front on Dec. 22 may bring a snow possibility into Christmas weekend.

PORTLAND, Ore. — An active December with low mountain snow levels and a threat of low elevation snow in the coming days is a weather story that may hang around through the new year.

Corvallis saw snow fall Monday morning with a temperature of 33 degrees. Snow levels have been near 1,000 feet over the Coast Range with cold snow pockets in the hills of the west slope. The snow level over the Cascades has generally been holding just above 1,500 feet. Mountain passes over both ranges show snow cover on Monday.

The current stretch of moisture will break into widely scattered showers Monday overnight, allowing temps to lower to near freezing in Portland and Salem.

All low elevation areas could see flurries with lingering showers. During the day Tuesday, mostly dry weather will bring a break from active weather with valley temps warming into the 30s.

Wednesday brings a possibility of a rain/snow mix

The next weather system arrives Wednesday morning as a low center approaches the coast. East winds are likely to pull through the gorge into the valley, bringing the possibility of a morning rain-snow mix at low elevations, including Portland.

At this time, the valley flow is expect to hold above freezing and see a possible early wintry mix change to all rain during the day with high temps reaching 40 degrees or better.

Future cast shows accumulating snow in Portland's West Hills Wednesday morning and possibly other high hills above 500 feet.

Worst case scenario would see 6 inches accumulate in the hills before moisture tapers off Wednesday evening.

A white Christmas?

Our local weather may see several snow chances through New Year’s weekend. A cold front Wednesday, December 22 may open the door for cold Canadian air and at least some snow possibility into Christmas weekend.