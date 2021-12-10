Mt. Hood Meadows teases possible opening day as snow storm pummels Cascades

Mt. Hood Meadows hopes to open Sunday or Monday and Timberline Lodge expects to "make the call soon." In Central Oregon, Mt. Bachelor is opening one lift on Monday.

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. — Mt. Hood Meadows is hoping to get enough snow to open for the season as soon as this weekend.

"We're looking at a possible limited opening for either Sunday or Monday," Mt. Hood Meadows said on social media post Friday.

That limited opening would include the resort's smaller lifts: Buttercup, Easy Rider and Daisy.

"If we do open Sunday or Monday, we plan on remaining open for the season, adding more terrain as we are able (Mt. Hood Express and Shooting Star would be the next priorities)," the resort said.

Mt. Hood Meadows will give confirmation on the limited opening Saturday morning on its website so long as Mother Nature follows through.

As of Friday, Mt. Hood's Timberline Lodge has yet to confirm when its lifts will open, but it appears that announcement will be any day now.

The resort posted a video on Instagram of the snow falling Thursday, writing "The forecast looks very promising for our team to make the call soon...Stay tuned here and to our conditions page for updates. Thank you for your enthusiasm and patience!"

Mt. Bachelor in Central Oregon announced Friday it plans to open its beginner lift Little Pine on Monday.

"Stacked storms, cold temps, and a bustling Mountain Operations team are all working in harmony to get the lifts spinning and opened up for our 63rd Season," the resort wrote.