Motorcycle rider dead after crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard in Portland, police say

Portland police said that a motorcycle rider is dead after a crash involving a car. Officers closed Southeast Powell for the response and investigation.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police shut down Southeast Powell Boulevard on Sunday evening due to a fatal crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

Officers from the Portland Police Bureau's East Precinct responded shortly after 5 p.m. to the intersection of Southeast Powell and 140th Avenue for reports of a crash. They arrived to find a collision between a motorcycle rider and a car.

The motorcycle rider died at the scene, according to PPB. They have not been publicly identified, and police did not give information on the status of the occupants in the car.

PPB's Major Crash Team responded to the team to investigate. Southeast Powell was closed between Southeast 136th Avenue and Southeast 141st Avenue for the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 23-232132.

This is a developing story and may be updated with more details as they emerge.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV: How to add app to your device here