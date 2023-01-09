Deadly crash shuts down portion of Northeast Sandy Boulevard in Portland

The driver, a man, died in the crash. Sandy Boulevard is closed between 109th and 112th avenues.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died in a crash that shut down Northeast Sandy Boulevard from 109th to 112th avenues Friday morning in Portland.

Shortly after 5 a.m. Friday, a vehicle crashed into some utility equipment at Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 112th Avenue, knocking down some cables. The downed cables were not live wires, police said.

Responding paramedics found the driver dead at the scene.

Northeast Sandy Boulevard is expected to be closed for a couple hours.

Check tripcheck.com for the latest traffic updates.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attn: Traffic Investigations Unit. Please reference case No. 23-229827.

Police reported this is the 45th fatal crash in Portland this year.

This is a developing story and may be updated when more information is made available.

