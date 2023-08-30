TriMet bus crashes into tree, seriously injuring driver and passengers

PORTLAND, Oregon — A TriMet bus crashed into a tree Wednesday morning in Northeast Portland, seriously injuring the driver and several passengers.
The city's Bureau of Emergency Communication dispatch log shows the crash happened just after 8 a.m. near Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast 45th Avenue in the Laurelhurst neighborhood.
Rick Graves with Portland Fire & Rescue told KGW that there was a crash involving a bus "with multiple patients." Graves said a total of six patients "were transported with 2 trauma system entries."
KGW reached out to TriMet. The transportation agency confirmed that the bus was involved in a crash, but did not immediately release any additional details.
Bus line 19 is being rerouted off Northeast Glisan Street between Northeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and Northeast 47th Avenue.
This is a developing story and it will be updated when more information becomes available.
