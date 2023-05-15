'I'm still shaking': 3 TriMet buses hit by bullets in North Portland, route in St.Johns detoured

The buses will be on the revised schedule until end of service Tuesday at the earliest, TriMet said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet is temporarily detouring all Line 4 buses off a 10-block session of North Fessenden Street in North Portland after three of the buses were damaged by bullets.

The first incident occurred Sunday morning at Berkeley Avenue, the second happened Sunday afternoon, near Van Houten Avenue.

A third incident was logged Monday morning. The operator did not discover the damage until later in their route, so the location where the bus was shot is unknown.

The diversion will be in place at least through end of service Tuesday, ending early Wednesday morning, TriMet said in an email to KGW.

On two of the buses the windows were struck which lead the safety glass to spiderweb, though it did not break out.

"We're thankful that no one was hurt in any of these incidents," TriMet said.

Transit Police will increased its presence in the area, the transit authority said.

One rider, Kevin Rawlins turned to social media to post their reaction to their bus being shot.

"Holy s*** shit someone just shot 4 or 5 bullets thru the windows of the bus I'm on. One hit directly in front of me. The scariest experience I think I've been thru. I'm still shaking....," Rawlins posted.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

