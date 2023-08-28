Woman sentenced to 8 years in prison for stabbing Portland bus driver in leg

Ana Karen Perez-Velador pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and coercion. She was arrested shortly after the incident in March.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman has been sentenced to 100 months in prison for stabbing a TriMet bus driver in the leg during a confrontation in March, the Multnomah County District Attorney's office announced Monday.

Ana Karen Perez-Velador, 29, was indicted on eight charges and ultimately pleaded guilty Monday to three: second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and coercion. Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Kathleen Dailey sentenced her this morning, the DA's office said. She is currently in Multnomah County jail but will be transported to the Oregon Department of Corrections.

Perez-Velador and an acquaintance, Cody Richardson, were arrested shortly after the March 13 incident in Northeast Portland. Police said they later learned that Perez-Velador and Richardson had been the only two riders left on board when the bus reached the end of the line near Northeast 27th Avenue and Saratoga Street. The bus driver asked them to exit, but Perez-Velador confronted the driver, pulled out a knife and stabbed them in the leg.

Police were called to the intersection at around 11 p.m. and found the bus driver, who told them that they had climbed out through the driver-side window after being stabbed because Perez-Velador had been standing in the bus's doorway with a knife.

The officers found Perez-Velador and Richardson nearby and took them into custody. The driver was hospitalized for treatment of the leg injury and later released.