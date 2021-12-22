Goalkeeper Steve Clark is leaving the Portland Timbers

Clark has signed with Houston Dynamo FC after three and a half years with the Timbers.

PORTLAND, Ore. — After three and a half years with the Portland Timbers, goalkeeper Steve Clark is leaving the team.

Clark made the announcement on Instagram Tuesday night and said the decision was not one he took lightly.

He thanked fans for reigniting his passion and called his time in Portland an "incredible ride."

Before joining the Timbers in 2018, Clark played for the Columbus Crew and D.C. United.

Last week, the Timbers announced their roster for the 2022 season. Clark was in contract discussions at that point but the two sides were unable to reach a deal.

The club confirmed Clark's departure Wednesday afternoon.

“We are extremely grateful for Steve’s immense contributions to the club’s success over the past three-plus seasons and wish him and his wife Carella all the best,” Gavin Wilkinson, Timbers general manager and president of soccer, said in response to Clark's departure.

The 35-year-old goalkeeper was an instrumental part of the defense that helped the team reach the MLS Cup final earlier this month. A favorite among fans, Clark won the Timbers Army Supporters' Player of the Year award in 2019.

Clark has signed with Houston Dynamo FC as a free agent, the Texas club announced Wednesday afternoon.

Jeff Attinella and Hunter Sulte are the current goalkeepers on the Timbers 2022 roster. Aljaz Ivacic, who started in goal four times in 2021, is still in contract discussions with the team.

Clark's full statement on Instagram reads:

"Thank you to the Portland Timbers for the last 3.5 seasons. It’s been an incredible ride. The decision to leave isn’t one I took lightly. ⁣

To the fans, your passion reignited my own. I’ll never forget the sound of providence park chanting my name.⁣

To my teammates, what we all experienced together will never be forgotten.⁣