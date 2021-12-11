MLS Cup final: Portland Timbers fall short to NYC FC in penalty kick shootout

New York City FC won in penalty kicks (4-2) after the Timbers tied the game 1-1 in the game's final seconds of stoppage time.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Timbers fell short in the MLS Cup final against New York City FC on a wet and windy Saturday afternoon at Providence Park.

Valentín Castellanosh scored NYC FC's first goal at the 41-minute mark with a header off a penalty kick from Maximiliano Moralez. Following the goal, a fan threw an object that hit one of NYC FC's players and was ejected from the game and banned from Providence Park.

In the second half, NYC appeared to be on the road to victory. The score was still 0-1 when officials announced there would be four minutes of stoppage time.

In the final seconds, Timbers striker Felipe Mora scored a goal to tie the game 1-1. Major League Soccer tweeted that it was the "latest goal in regulation in MLS Cup history."

The game stayed tied through overtime and went to penalty kicks, where NYC FC won the shootout 4-2.