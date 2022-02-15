Two Oregon skiers to compete in slalom at Winter Olympics on Tuesday

Luke Winters of Gresham is the only American who will compete in the event, while Portland's Asa Miller will race for the Philippines.

BEIJING, China — Two skiers from Oregon are set to compete Tuesday evening in men's slalom at the Winter Olympics. Luke Winters of Gresham is the only American who will compete in the event, while Portland's Asa Miller will race for the Philippines.

The first run of the men's slalom is scheduled to start at 6:15 p.m. The second run for a medal is at 9:45 p.m. NBC will carry the event in primetime and on the NBC Olympics website.

Winters made his Olympics debut over the weekend while competing in giant slalom. The 24-year-old skied out on his first run and did not advance to the second run. Despite his performance, Winters enters the Games in good form. He had his best career result just over a month ago with a 10th place finish in a World Cup slalom race in Adelboden, Switzerland. Winters is one of only six men who made Team USA's alpine team this year. It marks the smallest U.S. team since 1984.

Miller is a two-time Olympian and the only athlete to represent the Philippines at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The 21-year-old graduated from Lincoln High School and holds dual citizenship with the U.S. and the Philippines. Miller also raced in giant slalom over the weekend. He stumbled early in the first run and did not advance to the second run. As a 17-year-old, Miller also competed for the Philippines at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics where he placed 70th out of 110th in giant slalom.