Gresham skier Luke Winters to compete in slalom at Winter Olympics

BEIJING, China — Luke Winters of Gresham is one of two Oregon athletes set to compete in men’s slalom on Tuesday at the Winter Olympics. He is the only American to race in the event.

The first run is scheduled to start at 6:15 p.m. and the second run for a medal is at 9:45 p.m. NBC will carry the event in primetime and on the NBC Olympics website.

“I’m super excited for it. Not a lot of people or athletes in general have the honor to compete on the world’s stage like this with the Olympic Games,” he said.

The 24-year-old made his Olympic debut during giant slalom in Beijing over the weekend. He skied out on his first run and did not advance to the second run. Despite his performance, Winters is coming off his best career result. About a month ago, he cracked into the top ten in a World Cup slalom race in Adelboden, Switzerland.

Winters is one of only six men who made Team USA’s alpine team, which is the smallest team since 1984.

“I was confident that I was going to be able to make the team, but [it] did kind of come up to the end,” Winters said. “I scored World Cup points early on in the season, but it wasn’t until the second to last qualifier where I got a top ten and that really secured my spot.”

His love for the sport began at a young age when he learned how to ski on Mt. Hood.

"I was two-years-old when my dad took us up to Mt. Hood," he said. "I have a twin brother so we went up there and started on weekends and then started racing when we were [age] five. Just kind of never stopped.”

His journey to the Olympics has been challenging, but Winters said he is enjoying every minute of the experience.

“I love it. There’s not a lot of people that get to travel the world and do what they love and see places and meet people that you would never meet otherwise.”