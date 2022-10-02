Portland athlete representing the Philippines at the Winter Olympics aims to inspire others

Asa Miller will compete in men's giant slalom in Beijing on Saturday, Feb. 12.

BEIJING, China — Portland native and two-time Olympian Asa Miller is one of three athletes from Oregon set to compete in men's giant slalom at the Winter Olympics in Beijing this Saturday.

The first run on Feb. 12 is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. and the medal event is at 9:45 p.m.

Miller, whose mother was born in the Philippines, has dual citizenship with both Philippines and the United States. He is the only athlete representing the Philippines at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The 21-year-old said the opportunity to compete for the country feels surreal.

"I get to be the face of the Philippines. I'm just really excited that I get to embody everything the Philippines. The pride and culture we have over there," he said.

As a 17-year-old, Miller also competed for the Philippines at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics where he placed 70th out of 110th in giant slalom.

"I hope to improve upon that positioning given my four years of experience," he said. "It's definitely doable because my skiing has improved a lot, but that being said, I'm definitely not gunning for gold. I just want to ski my best."

Miller started skiing when he was just 1 year old. He credits his father, Kelly, for encouraging him to get into the sport.

"My dad introduced me to the sport as a part-time ski patroller on Mt. Hood Meadows," he said. "I began ski racing when I was 8 years old. My dad signed me up because he wanted me to be a better skier."

Miller's father is with him in Beijing as an assistance coach and offering support.

"[He's] helping me take steps in my goals to where I want to be and need to be to make this a reality. It's meant the world. It's been such a fun journey for him and I both," he said."

It's not only the opportunity to compete at the Olympics that excited Miller. He is hoping to inspire the next generation of skiers. In particular, athletes in the Philippines who may not even be able to experience snow in their lives.



"I want to serve as a motivation and show that there's a path to do what I got to do and be a two-time winter Olympian for a tropical country. I'm hoping that after me, there will be more Filipino skiers, snowboarders [and] mogul skiers. I'm hoping to blaze the path for more of a larger avenue for athletes to compete for the Philippines."