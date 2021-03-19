March Madness upsets tracker: Oral Roberts stuns 2-seed Ohio State in OT

Oregon State also upset fifth-seeded Tennessee Friday.

This article will track all the upsets in the 2021 NCAA Men's basketball tournament, based on when a lower seed defeats a higher seed. The most-recent upset will be listed at the top.

Oregon State beats Tennessee

The 12th-seeded Oregon State Beavers never trailed 5-seed Tennessee, beating the Volunteers 70-56 Friday. OSU had a 14-point halftime lead and didn't relinquish it in the second half.

Oral Roberts beats Ohio State

Oral Roberts welcomed the madness back to March.

The 15th-seeded Golden Eagles pulled off the first major upset of the first NCAA Tournament in two years, holding off second-seeded Big Ten power Ohio State 75-72 in overtime on Friday.

Oral Roberts got poised, impeccable performances from its two star players, guard Max Abmas and forward Kevin Obanor, to become the ninth 15 seed to win a first-round game and the first since Middle Tennessee shocked Michigan State in 2016. Last year's tournament was called off because of the pandemic.

Obanor scored seven of Oral Roberts' 11 points in overtime, including two free throws with 13 seconds left, and finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds. Abmas, the nation's leading scorer, had 29 points.

Ohio State could have tied it in the closing seconds of overtime, but Duane Washington Jr.'s open 3-pointer from straight away bounced off the side of the rim, and Oral Roberts celebrated its first tournament win since 1974.