Oregon State takes down Tennessee 70-56 as No. 12 seed

The Beavers won their first NCAA Tournament game since 1982.

INDIANAPOLIS — Oregon State played up the underdog role all season and is now the latest No. 12 seed to win an opening-round NCAA Tournament game.

Roman Silva scored 16 points and the Beavers took advantage of Tennessee’s icy perimeter shooting to beat the fifth-seeded Vols 70-56 in the Midwest Region.

Oregon State became the first Pac-10/12 school to win the conference tournament after being picked to finish last and is now the 51st 12-seed to take down a five-seed since the NCAA Tournament bracket expanded in 1985.