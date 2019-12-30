PASADENA, Calif. — We're just two days away from "The Granddaddy of Them All," when No. 7 Oregon and No. 11 Wisconsin face off in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.

On Monday, coaches and players will answer questions from the media.

The Rose Bowl will be played on New Year's Day in Pasadena, Calif. with kickoff scheduled for 2 p.m. PST on ESPN.

The Ducks average 35.9 points per game this season and are led by quarterback Justin Herbert. The senior from Eugene has passed for 3,333 yards, 32 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Wisconsin averages 34.6 points per game and is led by Jonathan Taylor, one of the nation's top running backs. The junior has rushed for 1,909 yards and 21 touchdowns this season and averages 6.4 yards per carry. He also has 24 catches for 209 yards and five touchdowns.

This will mark Oregon's fourth appearance in the "Granddaddy of Them All" since 2010. The Ducks are 3-4 all-time in the Rose Bowl, dating back a 14-0 win against Pennsylvania on Jan. 1, 1917.

OREGON RESULTS IN THE ROSE BOWL

Jan. 1, 2015: Oregon 59, Florida State 20

Jan. 2, 2012: Oregon 45, Wisconsin 38

Jan. 1, 2010: Ohio State 26, Oregon 17

Jan. 2, 1995: Penn State 38, Oregon 20

Jan. 1, 1958: Ohio State 10, Oregon 7

Jan. 1, 1920: Harvard 7, Oregon 6

Jan. 1, 1917: Oregon 14, Pennsylvania 0

OREGON ALL-TIME VS. WISCONSIN

Jan. 2, 2012: Oregon 45, Wisconsin 38

Sept. 1, 2001: Oregon 31, Wisconsin 28

Sept. 9, 2000: Wisconsin 27, Oregon 23

Sept. 30, 1978: Wisconsin 22, Oregon 19

Sept. 24, 1977: Wisconsin 22, Oregon 10

Oregon beat Wisconsin in the 2012 Rose Bowl in a 42-35 shootout. In that game, Darron Thomas passed for three touchdowns and De'Anthony Thomas and LaMichael James combined for 314 of Oregon's 345 rushing yards in the win.