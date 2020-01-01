WHO: No. 6 Oregon (11-2) vs. No. 8 Wisconsin (10-3)

WHAT: The 106th Rose Bowl

WHEN: New Year's Day (today) at 2 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

RADIO: 1080 AM "The Fan"

WHERE: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

THE LINE: Wisconsin by 3

THE SKINNY: These schools met in the "Granddaddy of Them All" eight years ago and put on one of the most exciting games in this bowl's long history, with Oregon beating Wisconsin in the 2012 Rose Bowl in a 42-35 shootout.

In that game, Darron Thomas passed for three touchdowns and De'Anthony Thomas and LaMichael James combined for 314 of Oregon's 345 rushing yards in the win.

Both programs are stacked with elite offensive talent again. They've also got two of the best defenses in the country. Both schools fell just short of the College Football Playoff and they get a trip to Pasadena as a consolation prize.

The Ducks average 35.9 points per game this season and are led by quarterback Justin Herbert. The senior from Eugene has passed for 3,333 yards, 32 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Wisconsin averages 34.6 points per game and is led by Jonathan Taylor, one of the nation's top running backs. The junior has rushed for 1,909 yards and 21 touchdowns this season and averages 6.4 yards per carry. He also has 24 catches for 209 yards and five touchdowns.

THE PICK: Oregon 27, Wisconsin 24

