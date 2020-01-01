PASADENA, Calif. — The sixth-ranked Oregon Ducks face the eighth-ranked Wisconsin Badgers in the 106th Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.

The game kicks off shortly after 2 p.m. on ESPN.

Both programs are stacked with elite offensive talent. They've also got two of the best defenses in the country.

The Ducks average 35.9 points per game this season and are led by quarterback Justin Herbert. The senior from Eugene has passed for 3,333 yards, 32 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Wisconsin averages 34.6 points per game and is led by Jonathan Taylor, one of the nation's top running backs. The junior has rushed for 1,909 yards and 21 touchdowns this season and averages 6.4 yards per carry. He also has 24 catches for 209 yards and five touchdowns.

KGW's Orlando Sanchez and Chad DeHart are in Pasadena to cover the Ducks in the Rose Bowl. We've got you covered with everything before, during and after the game.

