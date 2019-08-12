PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Ducks will face the Wisconsin Badgers in the 106th Rose Bowl.

The Ducks (11-2) clinched the Rose Bowl berth with Friday's 37-15 win against then No. 5 Utah in the Pac-12 championship game. On Sunday, Oregon rose up to No. 6 in the college football playoff rankings.

Wisconsin (10-3) is ranked eighth. The Badgers are coming off a 34-21 loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten title game.

Oregon beat Wisconsin in the 2012 Rose Bowl in a 42-35 shootout. In that game, Darron Thomas passed for three touchdowns and De'Anthony Thomas and LaMichael James combined for 314 of Oregon's 345 rushing yards in the win.

This will mark Oregon's fourth appearance in the "Granddaddy of Them All" since 2010. The Ducks are 3-4 all-time in the Rose Bowl, dating back a 14-0 win against Pennsylvania on Jan. 1, 1917.

OREGON RESULTS IN THE ROSE BOWL

Jan. 1, 2015: Oregon 59, Florida State 20

Jan. 2, 2012: Oregon 45, Wisconsin 38

Jan. 1, 2010: Ohio State 26, Oregon 17

Jan. 2, 1995: Penn State 38, Oregon 20

Jan. 1, 1958: Ohio State 10, Oregon 7

Jan. 1, 1920: Harvard 7, Oregon 6

Jan. 1, 1917: Oregon 14, Pennsylvania 0

The Ducks average 35.9 points per game this season and are led by quarterback Justin Herbert. The senior from Eugene has passed for 3,333 yards, 32 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

RELATED: No. 13 Oregon ends No. 5 Utah's playoff hopes with 37-15 win

Wisconsin averages 34.6 points per game and are led by Jonathan Taylor, one of the nation's top running backs. The junior has rushed for 1,909 yards and 21 touchdowns this season and averages 6.4 yards per carry. He also has 24 catches for 209 yards and five touchdowns.

OREGON ALL-TIME VS. WISCONSIN

Jan. 2, 2012: Oregon 45, Wisconsin 38

Sept. 1, 2001: Oregon 31, Wisconsin 28

Sept. 9, 2000: Wisconsin 27, Oregon 23

Sept. 30, 1978: Wisconsin 22, Oregon 19

Sept. 24, 1977: Wisconsin 22, Oregon 10

The Rose Bowl will be played on Jan. 1, 2020 in Pasadena, Calif. with kickoff scheduled for 2 p.m. PST on ESPN.

RELATED: Be prepared when severe weather hits! Download the KGW app