SANTA CLARA, Calif. — CJ Verdell ran for 208 yards and broke open the game with two long touchdown runs in the fourth quarter, and No. 13 Oregon spoiled No. 5 Utah's playoff hopes with a 37-15 victory in the Pac-12 championship game Friday night.

The Utes (11-2, No. 5 CFP) came into the game hoping to make a case for one of the four playoff spots with a conference title but instead got overmatched by Oregon (11-2, No. 13 CFP) and lost their second straight Pac-12 championship game.

They fell into a 20-0 hole in the first half and then gave up a 70-yard TD run to Verdell after cutting the deficit to 23-15, paving the way for the winner of the Big 12 title game between Oklahoma and Baylor to get into the playoff as long as No. 1 LSU beats No. 4 Georgia for the SEC championship.

The Utes got back onto the game with two TD passes by Tyler Huntley in the third quarter. He connected with Zack Moss on a 24-yard play on the opening drive of the half to cut it to 20-7 and then threw a 25-yarder to Samson Nacua late in the third quarter to make it 23-15 following a 2-point conversion.

The Utes then drove into Oregon territory before Huntley was sacked by Keyvon Thibodeaux on second down. Utah ended up punting on fourth-and-4 from the Oregon 40 after being stopped on three fourth downs earlier in the game.

Oregon wide receiver Jaylon Redd (30) is pushed out of bounds by Utah defensive back Josh Nurse (14) short of the goal line during the first half of the Pac-12 Conference championship NCAA college football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Dec. 6, 2018.

Verdell struck with his big run five plays later and added a 31-yard score later in the fourth against the nation's top-ranked run defense to put the game out of reach.

The Ducks sent the tone early when they stuffed Moss for no gain on two short-yardage attempts from the Oregon 33 on the opening drive. Oregon drove down and took the lead for good on Verdell's 3-yard run.

The Utes kept making more mistakes and the Ducks only added to the lead. After forcing a three and out, Oregon got a field goal on the next drive, then blocked a punt after Utah committed a false start on fourth-and-1 before Brady Breeze intercepted a pass in the end zone.

Oregon then struck on a 45-yard strike from Justin Herbert to Johnny Johnson III to make it 17-0, got another fourth down stop and led 20-0 at the break.

THE TAKEAWAY

Utah: The Utes were seeking their biggest win since joining the Pac-12 in 2011. Instead, they had a second straight disappointing performance in the conference title game after losing 10-3 to Washington last year. Now instead of a playoff berth or even a spot in the Rose Bowl, the Utes now must hope to stay high enough in the playoff rankings to get into a New Year's Six game.

Oregon: The victory left as many questions for the Ducks as answers. Had Oregon not blown a 21-6 second-half lead to Auburn in the opener or come out flat in a 31-28 loss at Arizona State two weeks ago, the Ducks could have been the team with a case for a playoff berth. Instead they will have to settle for the Rose Bowl and laments about what could have been in Herbert's senior season.

UP NEXT

Utah: Bowl game to be determined.

Oregon: The Rose Bowl against a Big Ten team on Jan. 1.

Oregon players celebrate after defeating Utah 37-15 in the Pac-12 Conference championship NCAA college football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Dec. 6, 2018.

