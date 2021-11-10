Alatishe, Lucas lift Oregon State over Portland State

Warith Alatishe scored 21 points and Jarod Lucas scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half as the Beavers rallied for the win.

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Warith Alatishe scored 21 points and Jarod Lucas caught fire in the second half as Oregon State rallied to down Portland State, 74-64, in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday night.

The Beavers — coming off last season's ride to their first Pac-12 Conference championship and a trip to the Elite Eight — trailed most of the first half and by as many as 11 in the second.

Lucas scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and buried back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 12-0 Oregon State rally as the Beavers took control in the final 11:38 to avoid losing in their first game of the season.