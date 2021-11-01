x
Beavers

Garbers leads Cal past Oregon State 39-25

The Beavers lost for the second time in three games and fell a game behind rival Oregon in the Pac-12 North.
Credit: AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn
Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor (4) is tackled by California linebacker Marqez Bimage (46) in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

BERKELEY, Calif. — Chase Garbers threw one of his three TD passes one play after California partially blocked a punt and the Golden Bears beat Oregon State on Saturday 39-25.

The key point in the game came in the closing seconds of the third quarter with Cal leading by seven points when Garbers connected on a 38-yard TD pass to Trevon Clark after the deflected punt to make it 31-17.

