Garbers leads Cal past Oregon State 39-25

The Beavers lost for the second time in three games and fell a game behind rival Oregon in the Pac-12 North.

BERKELEY, Calif. — Chase Garbers threw one of his three TD passes one play after California partially blocked a punt and the Golden Bears beat Oregon State on Saturday 39-25.

The key point in the game came in the closing seconds of the third quarter with Cal leading by seven points when Garbers connected on a 38-yard TD pass to Trevon Clark after the deflected punt to make it 31-17.

The Beavers lost for the second time in three games and fell a game behind rival Oregon in the Pac-12 North.

Learn from it together.

Move forward together. pic.twitter.com/T1cCvhoL6O — Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) October 31, 2021