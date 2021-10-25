Musgrave, Baylor help Oregon State overcome Utah 42-34

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Luke Musgrave blocked and returned a punt for a touchdown, B.J. Baylor rushed for over 100 yards and a score, and Oregon State (5-2 overall, 3-1 Pac-12) rallied from an early deficit to defeat Utah 42-34.

The Beavers trailed at the half but scored touchdowns on their first three possessions of the second half to take control. Utah (4-3, 3-1) led in time of possession but missed a field goal and was stopped twice on fourth down from the 2-yard line.