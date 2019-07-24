PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers and Pau Gasol have agreed to a one-year deal, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The 7-foot, 250-pound Gasol is 39 years old, and the upcoming season will be his 19th. He averaged 3.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in 12.0 minutes per game last season. He played in 30 games, 27 with the Spurs and three with the Bucks.

A six-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA performer, Gasol has averaged 17.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 1,226 career games with the Grizzlies, Lakers, Bulls, Spurs and Bucks.

Gasol has also won two NBA championships, both with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Here's a look at a projected depth chart for the Blazers with their current roster:

Point guard: Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons

Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons Shooting guard: CJ McCollum, Kent Bazemore

CJ McCollum, Kent Bazemore Small forward: Rodney Hood, Mario Hezonja, Nassir Little

Rodney Hood, Mario Hezonja, Nassir Little Power forward: Zach Collins, Anthony Tolliver, Skal Labissiere

Zach Collins, Anthony Tolliver, Skal Labissiere Center: Hassan Whiteside, Pau Gasol, Jusuf Nurkic (injured)

Jared Cowley writes about the Trail Blazers and other topics for KGW.com.


