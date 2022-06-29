Blazers preseason schedule: NBA returns to Seattle for 1 game

The Portland Trail Blazers and L.A. Clippers will play a preseason game Oct. 3 at Climate Pledge Arena, the former home of the Seattle SuperSonics.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers released their preseason schedule for the 2022-23 season, which includes a game in Seattle against the Los Angeles Clippers in October.

Seattle hasn't had an NBA team since Clay Bennett, the franchise's new owner, moved the SuperSonics to Oklahoma City and renamed the team 14 years ago. The Sonics played in Seattle from 1967 until 2008.

But the NBA will make a one-night return to Seattle when Blazers face the Clippers on Monday, Oct. 3 at Climate Pledge Arena, formerly KeyArena, the former home of the Sonics. In the neutral-court game, the NBA has designated the Clippers as the home team.

The Clippers have two former Blazers on their roster in guard Norman Powell and forward Robert Covington.

The Blazers will play four other preseason games. Following the Oct. 3 game against the Clippers, Portland plays two home games against the Utah Jazz and international team Maccabi Haifa, followed by two road games against the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors to close out the preseason slate.

Here's a look at the preseason schedule: