Blazers trade for Pistons forward Jerami Grant: Report

Portland will send Detroit a 2025 first-round draft pick from Milwaukee along with multiple second-round picks.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers have agreed to a trade that will bring Detroit Pistons power forward Jerami Grant to Portland, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Portland will send Detroit a 2025 first-round pick via the Milwaukee Bucks and three second-round picks. Portland also gets a second-round pick back from Detroit. See the full details of the trade at the bottom of this article.

The Blazers were able to absorb Grant's $21 million salary using a trade exception it created in the deal that sent CJ McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans at the February trade deadline.

Grant fills one of Portland's biggest needs this offseason: a starting power forward. Over the past two seasons, Grant, 28, has averaged 20.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.8 steals per game, while shooting 42.8% from the field, 35.3% from the 3-point line and 84.2% from the free-throw line.

At 6-foot-8 with a 7-3 wingspan, Grant has enough size and length to defend power forwards inside and he's athletic enough to switch out and defend on the perimeter. He developed a reputation as a skilled 3-and-D forward with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets before taking on a larger role on offense the past two seasons in Detroit.

Portland and Detroit have been discussing a Jerami Grant trade since the February trade deadline.

Grant is the son of Harvey Grant, who played 11 seasons in the NBA, including with the Blazers from 1993-1996. Jerami was born to Harvey and Beverly Grant in Portland in 1994. Grant's uncle, Horace Grant, won four NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.

TRADE DETAILS

To Portland

Jerami Grant

2022 second-round pick (No. 46 overall)

To Detroit