NBA free agency and trade rumors | Portland Trail Blazers

Here are the latest rumors involving the Portland Trail Blazers, who will likely be active in both free agency and trades.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The NBA's free-agency negotiating period begins at 3 p.m. PT on Thursday, giving the Portland Trail Blazers another shot at improving the roster around star guard Damian Lillard.

The Blazers have already made two big moves this offseason, trading for a starting power forward in veteran Jerami Grant and drafting what the team hopes is a future star in 19-year-old Shaedon Sharpe.

Portland has its own free agents, two of whom project as starters for the Blazers next season if they re-sign with Portland. Shooting guard Anfernee Simons is a restricted free agent (Portland extended the qualifying offer to Simons on Wednesday), meaning another team can sign Simons to an offer sheet but the Blazers will have the right to match. Center Jusuf Nurkic is an unrestricted free agent, which means he can either re-sign with Portland or sign with any other team. Forward Joe Ingles, acquired at the February trade deadline, is also a free agent and could return to Portland.

If the Blazers re-sign Simons and Nurkic, they'll still have other needs to address, most notably a small forward (Nassir Little is the only small forward on the roster) and a backup center. Free agency figures to be an avenue for the Blazers to fill at least one of those gaps. Portland is also expected to be active in trade talks to improve the roster.

In free agency, the Blazers can use the midlevel exception to sign a player to a contract as long as four years with a starting annual salary of about $10.5 million. The midlevel exception can also be split up to sign multiple players. Portland can also sign a player using the bi-annual exception, with a starting annual salary of about $4 million.

As far as trade assets go, Eric Bledsoe's contract could have value to teams looking to shed salary because only $3.9 million of his $19.3 million contract is guaranteed if he's waived by July 10. The Blazers also have trade exceptions worth $6.5 million and $3.3 million which allow Portland to trade for players making that amount or less without sending back matching salary.

Here's a look at the latest free agency and trade reports involving Portland. Check back as this story will be updated often:

Lillard expected to get 2-year extension worth more than $100 million from Blazers (June 29)

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report wrote that the Blazers are expected to offer Lillard "a two-year contract extension that will exceed over $100 million." Lillard has three years remaining on his current contract so the additional two years would be for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons. This isn't new information. After Neil Olshey was fired in December 2021, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report about Lillard's desire to sign a two-year supermax extension that would pay him more than $50 million in each of his age 35 and age 36 seasons. Now Fischer is reporting that sources are telling him the Blazers plan to make it happen. Read the full report

Projected salaries come in for Simons, Nurkic (June 29)

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report wrote that Nurkic is expected to "sign a four-year deal worth roughly $17 million in average annual value" and Simons' new deal with the Blazers is expected to "be for four seasons, beginning at $80 million, plus room for incentives." League personnel also told Fischer that Joe Ingles could return to the Blazers, though he "appears to have plenty of interest from other teams." Read the full report

Simons could get four years, $80 million from Blazers (June 28)

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that four NBA executives told him they believe Simons could get a four-year, $80 million deal in free agency. Scotto also said Simons' deal could include "incentive clauses to increase his salary." Read the full report

Simons, Nurkic expected to re-sign with Portland (June 27)

Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote in his Substack newsletter that Simons and Nurkic "are widely expected by rival teams to land news deals with the Trail Blazers after free agency opens." Read the full report

Blazers inquired about Rockets wing Kenyon Martin Jr. (June 27)

Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported that around the draft, the Blazers "inquired about Kenyon Martin Jr.," a 6-foot-6 small forward who has averaged 9.0 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 52.4% from the field and 36% from the 3-point line in 22.0 minutes per game over his first two seasons in the NBA. Read the full report

Portland interested in trading for 76ers wing Matisse Thybulle (June 23)