NBA draft rumors: What will the Blazers do after the Jerami Grant trade?

Will Portland use its selection at No. 7 or trade it to add another veteran to pair with Damian Lillard? We're tracking all the rumors leading up to the draft.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Draft Day is finally here. The Portland Trail Blazers didn't wait to get started reshaping their roster, making a major move Wednesday night when they traded a 2025 first-round pick and other draft assets to the Detroit Pistons for Jerami Grant.

The Blazers have their new starting power forward. But they aren't done. Portland is seeking another wing upgrade and Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported Wednesday night after the Grant trade that the Blazers were "in pursuit of Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby with the No. 7 pick in Thursday's draft in play."

Portland has three total picks in Thursday night's draft: the No. 7 overall selection and then two second-round picks at No. 46 and No. 57. Portland could end the night with three new rookies on the team or they could make another trade to continue to rebuild a winning roster around star guard Damian Lillard.

Check this article often as we'll be tracking all the mock drafts and all the trade rumors here as the day unfolds. The draft starts at 5 p.m. and airs on ESPN.

Trade rumors

Blazers interested in trading for OG Anunoby or Lu Dort (7:20 a.m.)

Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein, in his Thursday morning newsletter, wrote that the Blazers are "seeking another wing upgrade in a potential swap featuring Thursday night's No. 7 overall pick." Stein reported that the Blazers, "in addition to Toronto's OG Anunoby, maintain trade interest in Oklahoma City's Lu Dort." Stein cited Chris Haynes' report about Anunoby and wrote that "Anunoby remains at the top of Portland's wish list." Read full report

Mock drafts

What if the Blazers keep and use the seventh pick? Here's a look at the mock drafts on the day of the NBA draft:

What they wrote: The Blazers are early in their rebuilding process and can afford to swing for the fences for a prospect like Daniels, who possesses significant upside but will need time to fill out his frame and become a more dynamic scorer. Daniels would be an excellent understudy for Damian Lillard while still having the length and defensive versatility to operate in the same backcourt with him and Anfernee Simons. Daniels doesn't need the ball to make his presence felt, as he's an excellent decision-maker, passer, cutter and rebounder and a rapidly improving shooter. He defends everyone from the point of attack to bigger wing forwards and makes quite a few plays off the ball. — Jonathan Givony

What they wrote: After acquiring Jerami Grant from the Pistons, the Trail Blazers have finally found a forward who can score on his own and get stops on defense. Grant has allowed the fewest points per isolation play over the past three seasons, according to Second Spectrum. On offense, we’ll also get to see him operate off the ball as a screener for Damian Lillard. Portland could unlock the best version of Grant, a hybrid of his high-volume scoring from Detroit and his off-ball brilliance from Denver. The Blazers are planning to use the seventh pick to target other proven players around the league, such as OG Anunoby. But if they keep the pick, most executives expect Portland to choose from center Jalen Duren, wing Shaedon Sharpe, or guard Dyson Daniels. Front offices expect Jusuf Nurkic to return to the Blazers, so drafting Duren wouldn’t address a short-term need. Sharpe isn’t ready to play at the NBA level yet. Daniels, at 6-foot-6, is a logical choice since he’s only 19 but is ready to play NBA defense. With sensational passing vision, he can complement Dame and Anfernee Simons in the backcourt. The Blazers have experimented with a number of big guards next to Lillard and CJ McCollum in the past. The Evan Turner experiment failed, but the idea of Turner was sound: a big playmaker who can defend multiple positions. Daniels could be everything the Blazers need and much more. — Kevin O'Connor

What they wrote: The Blazers’ acquisition of Jerami Grant on Wednesday should not change this projection. However, there are reasons to believe the Blazers will have real interest in Sharpe. First and foremost, the team recently made a terrific hire in Mike Schmitz from ESPN to be an assistant GM in charge of scouting. Mike is on the record previously in a post-lottery podcast (before he took the job in Portland) as saying he loves the fit of Sharpe in Portland. Second, sources tell The Athletic that Joe Cronin is typically a big fan of taking swings in the draft that are full of upside. It’s hard to find a bigger swing than Sharpe. All around, this one makes sense. I’d anticipate Sharpe hears his name called somewhere between No. 6 and No. 12. This is a well-reported potential trade-down spot that teams below the Blazers in the lottery have targeted too. — Sam Vecenie

What they wrote: This pick has become a critical swing spot in the draft, with the rest of the league waiting to see if Portland decides to make a deal. As evidenced by Wednesday’s acquisition of Grant from Detroit, the Blazers are trying to jump-start their pathway back to the playoffs around Damian Lillard. Portland has been signaling to other teams that it’s happy to stand pat and make this pick, but I think the Blazers would happily strike for the right type of deal, particularly if their rumored interest in Toronto’s O.G. Anunoby is any indication. Rival teams also continue to speculate on the possibility of a swap with Oklahoma City, which would see Portland move back to No. 12. If Portland keeps the pick, this feels like a clean landing spot for Daniels, although it’s worth noting the Blazers have done a ton of homework on Shaedon Sharpe and are also thought to have interest in Jalen Duren. Daniels is one of the more well-rounded prospects in the draft and can help thread the needle between finding short-term help and sustainably transitioning into a rebuild. His feel and ability to initiate offense and defend all over the floor would work nicely in tandem with Lillard. He seems destined to be a valuable playoff contributor with his versatility and smarts, even if he doesn’t turn into a top-flight shooter or scorer. — Jeremy Woo

What they wrote: The Blazers seem more likely to deal their No. 7 pick for a win-now player. The Atlanta Hawks have been mentioned as a team looking to move up, so that's a trade partner to monitor. — Jonathan Wasserman