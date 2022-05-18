NBA trade rumors | Portland Trail Blazers 2022 offseason

The latest reports, rumors and discussions around the Blazers and players like Deandre Ayton, Jerami Grant and others.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The NBA draft is June 23 and the Portland Trail Blazers have three picks, one in the first round (No. 7 overall) and two more in the second (Nos. 36 and 57). Both local and national NBA reporters have suggested the most likely scenario for the Blazers is that the team trades its first-round pick to add a quality veteran as a complement to superstar point guard Damian Lillard.

Here's a look at players who have been mentioned in trade reports involving the Blazers:

Deandre Ayton: Phoenix Suns center is 23 years old (he turns 24 on July 23). The 6-foot-11, 250-pound center averaged 17.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks in 29.5 minutes per game last season. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft, Ayton has averaged 16.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and a block per game while shooting 59.9% from the field and 75.4% from the free-throw line over his first four seasons.

Here's are the latest offseason reports, rumors and discussions around the Portland Trail Blazers. Check back as this story will be updated often between now and June 23, with the most recent reports at the top:

Blazers pick "seems ... certain to be on the move" (May 23)

Shams Charania and Sam Vecenie of The Athletic reported that a first-round pick that seems "certain to be on the move is Portland's at No. 7." Charanie and Vecenie say that though "Detroit's Jerami Grant has been the hot name" around Portland, "the Blazers "could look at other options." Read the full story

Blazers could discuss trade for Deandre Ayton (May 20)

Zach Lowe of ESPN said on the May 20 episode of his podcast The Lowe Post that he expects the Blazers to at least talk about trading for Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton. "I think they'll be among the teams that at least have a conversation internally about Ayton if Ayton becomes gettable," Lowe said. "I think there will be a lot of such teams; I don't think that's breaking news." Listen to the full episode (Blazers conversation starts at 1:10:09)

On May 16, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN also mentioned the Blazers as one of the teams that could acquire Ayton. "You're going to look at the teams with cap space. A team like, for example, Oklahoma City, San Antonio, Portland. Teams who could create enough cap space to go out and sign him. But also the discussions of a sign-and-trade, meaning teams who maybe don't have the cap space," Wojnarowski said. Depending on roster decisions, the Blazers can operate as either an above-the-salary-cap team or a below-the-cap team this summer. Watch Wojnarowski's commentary

Would Portland trade No. 7 for Jerami Grant? (May 20)