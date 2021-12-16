Memphis beats Trail Blazers 113-103

Norman Powell had 25 points in Portland’s seventh straight loss.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Desmond Bane had 23 points and the Memphis Grizzlies stretched their winning streak to four games with a 113-103 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Dillon Brooks added 22 points and Steven Adams had 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Grizzlies, winners of nine of their last 10 games. Norman Powell had 25 points in Portland’s seventh straight loss.

The Blazers took the lead in the third quarter. Memphis closed within 82-80 going into the final period and then went on a 14-0 run to go up 94-82.

The teams meet again on Sunday in Memphis.

The Blazers came off a 111-107 overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns Tuesday night. Damian Lillard had 31 points and 10 assists for the Blazers.