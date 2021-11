Damian Lillard had 25 points before sitting out the fourth quarter and the Portland Trail Blazers took advantage of the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers for a 105-90.

Jusuf Nurkic added 15 points and 17 rebounds for the Blazers, who led by as many as 34 points.