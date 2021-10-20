Here's what to expect if you're going to a Blazers game at the Moda Center this season

The Trailblazers open their season at home to a full capacity crowd for the first time since the pandemic started. A lot is different, including the food.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The 52nd season of the Portland Trailblazers is here, and now with fans back in the Moda Center without capacity limits, there is a lot that's changed in light of the Covid pandemic. Here are the big ones...

Getting into the Moda Center

Everyone ages 12 and up attending any event at the Rose Quarter has to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with their vaccination card or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event. Kids under 12 can come to events without proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test unless they'll be sitting within 15 feet of the court and benches at a Trail Blazers game.

To speed up the process of entering the arena, check in online ahead of time by uploading your vaccination card or negative test results. Visit RQcheckin.com, follow the steps to check in for you and other friends or family you'll be with and you will receive a green check mark to show vaccine verification or a blue check mark to show negative test verification. You'll show that check mark to the attendant at the entrance to the Moda Center. If you forget to check in ahead of time, you can still bring your card or photo of your card to the event.

Mask Policy

Masks are required on the Rose Quarter campus and inside the arena and restaurants and team store at all times unless actively eating or drinking.

No more cash, only cards

The pandemic has made the Rose Quarter go cash-less for reduced contact and shorter wait times. There are reverse ATMs in the arena where you can put in cash and it'll spit out a debit card loaded with that amount you can use to buy items.

Digital tickets only

All tickets will be digital and there will be a contactless ticket scanning system at the entrance to the arena. Tickets will have a rotating bar code and cannot be screenshotted.

No bag/purse policy

NBA-wide there is a new policy that bags or purses larger than 5 x 8" will no longer be allowed in the arena to limit contact and wait times. Then security staff will not need to search through bags and touch personal items. There are exceptions for medical and diaper bags that must go through x-ray machines at specific ADA entrances. A bag check will be open on the Rose Quarter commons with price varying by event.

Smoke-free campus

The Rose Quarter is now a smoke-free campus. There will no longer be an outdoor smoking section anywhere on campus.

Food

There are plenty of new food and beverage options you'll notice inside the Moda Center. Including four new options from minority-owned vendors.

Baes Fried Chicken is from Portland restaurateur Micah Camden and Portland native and NFL lineman Ndamukong Suh.

Kama-aina is serving up Hawaiian inspired food from Chef Kevin Yamada with poke, kahlua pork and teriyaki chicken.

Domaine Serene Wine Studios

And Trailblazer player-favorite Domaine Serene Winery has partnered with the team to build two new Wine Studios on the suite box level. Their wines have won some of the biggest awards in the industry. Michael Jordan is a big fan, with his own pinot noir blend made exclusively for his own wine cellar and steakhouse. Blazer players CJ McCollum, Jusif Nurkic and former players Carmelo Anthony, Evan Turner and former coach Terry Stotts are all wine club members with Domaine.

However, these suite boxes within the wine studios are already privately owned by companies or firms. So unless you work there or are personally invited by someone, the general public or other suite box visitors will not be able to visit the new studios. Sorry.