Scoot vs. Wemby: Blazers' summer-league schedule is packed with top rookie matchups

Portland rookie Scoot Henderson will be matched up against top rookies Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller and Amen Thompson in the Blazers' first three games.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers are headed to Las Vegas to defend their NBA summer-league championship. The Blazers' first game is Friday and their first four contests feature highly anticipated matchups between some of the NBA's top rookies, including Portland's own Scoot Henderson.

The Blazers' roster is stacked, with Henderson, this year's third overall pick, and Shaedon Sharpe, last year's seventh overall selection, leading the way. Portland's summer-league lineup also includes rookies Kris Murray (23rd pick) and Rayan Rupert (43rd pick), second-year forward Jabari Walker, third-year guard Keon Johnson and two-way big men Ibou Badji and John Butler Jr.

Portland's first game of summer league on Friday pits Henderson against Houston Rockets rookie Amen Thompson, the fourth overall pick of the NBA draft. The second game on Sunday matches up Henderson against the San Antonio Spurs and No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama. Game 3 on Tuesday features Henderson against the Charlotte Hornets and second overall pick Brandon Miller. And the fourth game on Thursday, July 13 is against the Orlando Magic and lottery picks Anthony Black and Jett Howard.

The game between the Blazers and Spurs on Sunday will be the first time Henderson and Wembanyama have played against each other since they put on a show in Nevada last October in a G League preseason game.

Summer league begins Friday, July 7 in Las Vegas. All of the Blazers' games will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of UNLV. Other games will be played at Cox Pavilion at UNLV.

All 30 NBA teams will compete in the Las Vegas summer league and play four games each between July 7 and July 14. The top four teams advance to the playoffs. The semifinals are set for Sunday, July 16, with the two games starting at 1 p.m. on ESPN and 3 p.m. on ESPN2. The semifinal winners will meet in the championship game on Monday, July 17 at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

The teams that don’t advance to the playoffs will play a fifth game on Saturday, July 15 or Sunday, July 16.

Schedule of games

Friday, July 7: vs. Houston, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, July 9: vs. San Antonio, 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

Tuesday, July 11: at Charlotte, 5:30 p.m. (NBATV)

Thursday, July 13: at Orlando, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Playoffs or fifth game TBD

Players

Guards

Scoot Henderson, 6-2, 196

Shaedon Sharpe, 6-5, 200

Keon Johnson, 6-3, 185

Nate Williams, 6-5, 206

Malachi Smith, 6-4, 210

Antoine Davis, 6-1, 165

Michael Devoe, 6-4, 183

Jaizec Lottie, 6-2, 190

Forwards

Jabari Walker, 6-7, 200

Kris Murray, 6-8, 215

Rayan Rupert, 6-7, 195

John Butler Jr., 7-0, 190

Justin Minaya, 6-7, 210

Centers

Ibou Badji, 7-1, 240

Christ Koumadje, 7-4, 269

Duop Reath, 6-11, 245

