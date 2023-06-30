The Portland Trail Blazers want to build a winner around Damian Lillard, but how? Here are the latest rumors

Free agency starts Friday at 3 p.m. PDT. Here are the latest rumors and reports about free agency signings and trades involving the Portland Trail Blazers.

PORTLAND, Ore. — NBA free agency begins Friday afternoon (3 p.m. PDT) and the Portland Trail Blazers have said they'll look to boost the roster through trades and free-agent signings in the hopes of convincing franchise superstar Damian Lillard to stay in the Rose City.

What the Blazers can do in trades: It's unclear at this time how much positive trade value there is on the Blazers' roster. Lillard, Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe are coveted around the league, but Portland doesn't want to trade them. That leaves players like Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic and Nassir Little, and it's tough to pin down how other NBA front offices perceive them.

What the Blazers can do in free agency: The Blazers' top priority in free agency is re-signing starting power forward Jerami Grant. Portland has bird rights for Grant so it can exceed the salary cap to sign him to a new deal. But the Blazers just can't sign any free agent they want on the open market; they don't have enough space under the salary cap. Because they're over the cap, they're limited to signing players with the $12.4 million midlevel exception and to minimum contracts, and they won't be able to sign any of the top free agents with that level of salary. If the Blazers make signings in free agency, it will likely be for low-level starters or reserves.

Latest rumors and reports

Here are the latest offseason reports, rumors and discussions around the Portland Trail Blazers. Check back as this story will be updated often, with the most recent reports at the top:

(June 30) Blazers waive fan-favorite Trendon Watford

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the Portland Trail Blazers are waiving forward Trendon Watford. The 22-year-old played his first two seasons with the Blazers, going from an undrafted two-way player to earning a contract in his first season and becoming a fan favorite. "He had two productive seasons with Portland and joins the free agent market with some upside value for teams," Wojnarowski reported. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 7.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 18.6 minutes over 110 games the past two seasons in Portland. Larry Nance Jr., a former teammate of Watford with the Blazers, tweeted his support for Watford after the news broke. "T-Wat has a place in this league... high IQ, great touch, and a great locker room presence," Nance tweeted.

(June 30) 76ers could offer 'compelling package' for Damian Lillard

If the Philadelphia 76ers trade James Harden (he opted into his contract for next season on Thursday and asked Philadelphia to trade him), Brian Windhorst of ESPN said the assets they receive in return could put them in position to trade for Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lilard if he asks out or if Portland decides to trade him. On an appearance on ESPN's First Take, Windhorst said the 76ers could trade Harden to the Clippers "or somebody else" and "pick up some assets that would be interesting to Portland." Windhorst went on to say that "Philadelphia could potentially offer a very compelling package for Dame Lillard" because they could include guard Tyrese Maxey in a trade. "The way he would fit alongside Scoot Henderson in that future would be very compelling for Portland if they need to go that route." Maxey, 22, is a 6-foot-2 guard who averaged 20.3 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds for the 76ers last season. He's shot 47.9% from the field, 41.4% from 3 and 85.8% from the free-throw line over his first three NBA seasons. Watch the clip

(June 30) Blazers show interest in free agent forward Donta Hall

Marc Stein reported in his Substack newsletter that the Blazers are among a handful of teams to show interest in free agent forward Donta Hall, who "helped AS Monaco reach the EuroLeague Final Four this season." Hall, a 6-9 forward/center, turns 26 on Aug. 7. He went undrafted out of Alabama but played in 22 NBA games with three different teams from 2019 to 2021, averaging 5.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 13.8 minutes per game. For AS Monaco this past season, Hall averaged 7.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in 19.1 minutes per game. Read the full report

(June 29) Blazers don't exercise $3 million team option on forward Kevin Knox

Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan and Jacked Ramsays podcast reported that the Portland Trail Blazers did not pick up the $3 million team option on Kevin Knox, making the 6-foot-7 forward an unrestricted free agent. Knox averaged 8.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 21 games last season with the Blazers after coming over from Detroit in a February trade. He averaged 17.1 minutes per game. See the tweet

(June 29) Blazers extend qualifying offers to two-way players Ibou Badji and John Butler Jr.

The Portland Trail Blazers reported Thursday afternoon they'd extended qualifying offers to center Ibou Badji and forward John Butler Jr., making both restricted free agents. The Blazers will have the right to match any offer they receive from other teams in free agency. Both players signed two-way contracts with the Blazers last season. Badji, a 7-foot-1 center, didn't play in any games last season for Portland. Butler, a 7-1 forward, played in 19 games for the Blazers last season and averaged 2.4 points in 11.6 minutes per game. Read the news release from the Blazres

(June 28) Blazers extend qualifying offer to free agent wing Matisse Thybulle

The Portland Trail Blazers reported Wednesday morning they'd extended a qualifying offer to wing Matisse Thybulle. The move makes the 6-foot-5 wing a restricted free agent, meaning the Blazers will have the right to match any offer he receives from another team in free agency. After Portland traded for Thybulle in February, he averaged 7.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 27.7 minutes per game for Portland. The two-time all-defensive player also shot well from the 3-point line for the Blazers, making 38.8% of his 3.9 attempts per game from behind the arc. He's a career 33.4% 3-point shooter. Read the news release from the Blazers

(June 28) Blazers not expected to extend qualifying offer to free agent forward Cam Reddish

Michael A. Scotto of Hoopshype reported that the Portland Trail Blazers aren't expected to extend a qualifying offer to forward Cam Reddish by his June 29 deadline. If they don't, the 6-foot-8 Reddish will be an unrestricted free agent. Scotto wrote that "Portland is up against a looming luxury tax crunch" and that several teams around the league believe Reddish "has untapped potential." The Blazers could still sign Reddish without extending a qualifying offer, but they'd need to use one of their exceptions to do so. Reddish came to the Blazers in a February trade and averaged 11 points and 2.9 rebounds in 27.6 minutes per game for Portland. He played 20 games for the Blazers, including 12 starts. See the tweet

(June 28) Limited free agency and trade chatter around Blazers, no 'list forming for teams interested in' Anfernee Simons

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported "there's been little chatter of substantive movement for the Blazers" outside of the team's intention to re-sign starting power forward Jerami Grant. Furthermore, Fischer wrote that "there's yet to be any type of list forming for teams interested in Portland's best trade asset at the moment: 24-year-old guard Anfernee Simons." Fischer also said that the Blazers and Cavaliers had trade discussions about Portland forward Nassir Little, "but no deal structure ever gained real traction there." This means one of two things: the Blazers are not engaged in discussions and there's no interest in a Simons trade OR the Blazers are engaged in discussions and there is trade interest in Simons, but Portland isn't leaking to the media and is asking involved parties to also refrain. Read the full story

