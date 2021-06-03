x
High School

Friday Night Flights: Week 1 highlights

KGW's Friday Night Flights with Orlando Sanchez is back to bring you highlights of the top games and biggest plays of the high school football season.
Credit: KGW
Friday Night Flights with Orlando Sanchez

PORTLAND, Ore. — An abridged high school football season in Oregon and Washington is underway after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the season from being played in the fall as usual.

And while things may look different with capacity restrictions, KGW's Friday Night Flights with Orlando Sanchez is back to bring you highlights of the top games and biggest plays. The show airs during KGW News at 11 each Friday night of the high school football season.

You can watch the full show and highlights of each game below.

Full show

Game highlights

Central Catholic dominates rival Jesuit 35-6  

Lakeridge wins emotional season opener 35-20 over Oregon City 

Aloha wins nail-biter 27-21 over Westview  

West Linn cruises to 37-6 win over Tualatin

Last-minute TD propels Evergreen to 12-6 win over Heritage 

Mountainside rolls to 49-7 win over Beaverton  

Scores

For scores of all the games in Oregon, visit the OSAA website.

