'We have to ask the follow-up question': Lakeridge football player dies unexpectedly

The 15-year-old boy's death is prompting a renewed focus on suicide prevention.

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — The news hit like a gut punch.

Ezekiel Crowder, a Lakeridge High School sophomore, died by suicide Monday.

On Facebook, Ezekiel's father, John Crowder, described his son as a humble, kind peacemaker loved by all who knew him, with a depth and character beyond his years.

Ezekiel also played football at Lakeridge. Oregonian sports columnist John Canzano wrote about the loss. He hopes shining a light on it will help others who may be struggling in the dark.

“This kid was joyful by all appearances, and smiling and happy and had friends, and so it's everything that we don't think about when we see someone struggling,” said Canzano. “As a community, we have to ask each other more than ‘How are you doing?’ We have to ask the follow-up question. We have to be journalists in our own lives and ask our loved ones and our neighbors and our friends how they're really doing, and then listen.”

Suicide prevention partners appreciated Canzano’s effort to draw attention to the issue.

“I believe the most important message John gave was a message of hope,” said Emily Moser, program director for the Lines for Life YouthLine, a suicide prevention hotline. She said call volume since the pandemic hit has been up, with most teens seeking help for loneliness, isolation and COVID fatigue.

“Sometimes young people are calling about their own parents and are worried about them as well,” said Moser.

When it comes to calls centered on actual thoughts of suicide, Moser said those numbers have not increased. That reflects data just released by the Oregon Health Authority. The data showed deaths by suicide actually went down last year from 910 deaths in 2019 to 820 in 2020.

“At the same time, we're still struggling with all of these issues around connectedness and loneliness and isolation,” said Moser. "And it's just getting harder because this just goes on and on and on.”

Canzano hopes this latest loss will only strengthen communities' resolve to draw closer together and help prevent future deaths by suicide. He said after talking with Lakeridge football coach Spencer Phillips, it seems that's already true for Ezekiel's teammates.

“They are now breaking every huddle — not with ‘Team’ or ‘Let's go’ or any of that stuff that we used to do in our high school huddle. They're breaking it by telling each other that they love each other.”

Ezekiel's father posted that his son's celebration of life service would be Saturday, Feb. 27 at Rolling Hills Community Church in Tualatin. Seating will take place between 1-1:30 p.m. and all are welcome.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 800-273-8255. The Crisis Text Line provides free, 24/7 crisis support by text. Text HOME to 741741 to be connected to a trained counselor.

Help is available for community members struggling from a mental health crisis or suicidal thoughts. Suicide is preventable.