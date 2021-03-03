Lake Oswego HS practices, games canceled due to multiple cases of COVID-19

The cases were contracted outside of school at a gathering on Feb. 25, according to a letter from the superintendent.

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — Practices and games across several sports, including football, were canceled at Lake Oswego High School this week due to multiple cases of COVID-19.

According to Lake Oswego School District Superintendent Dr. Lora de la Cruz, the unspecified number of cases were contracted outside of school at a gathering on Feb. 25.

“These cases had participated in athletic practices and an onsite activity Friday-Tuesday,” de la Cruz wrote in the letter to Lake Oswego families. “People at or in close contact with people at these events may have been exposed.”

The following events are canceled:

LO Football (All levels) -- practices and games canceled this week

LO Baseball (All levels) -- practices canceled this week

LO Boys Basketball (All levels) -- practices canceled this week

LO Boys Soccer (All levels) -- practices and games canceled this week

LO Girls Lacrosse (All levels) -- practices canceled this week

Lake Oswego High School was scheduled to play football against Tigard High School on Friday.