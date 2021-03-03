Lake Oswego HS practices, games canceled due to multiple cases of COVID-19

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — Practices and games across several sports, including football, were canceled at Lake Oswego High School this week due to multiple cases of COVID-19.
According to Lake Oswego School District Superintendent Dr. Lora de la Cruz, the unspecified number of cases were contracted outside of school at a gathering on Feb. 25.
“These cases had participated in athletic practices and an onsite activity Friday-Tuesday,” de la Cruz wrote in the letter to Lake Oswego families. “People at or in close contact with people at these events may have been exposed.”
The following events are canceled:
- LO Football (All levels) -- practices and games canceled this week
- LO Baseball (All levels) -- practices canceled this week
- LO Boys Basketball (All levels) -- practices canceled this week
- LO Boys Soccer (All levels) -- practices and games canceled this week
- LO Girls Lacrosse (All levels) -- practices canceled this week
Lake Oswego High School was scheduled to play football against Tigard High School on Friday.
Clackamas County health officials are conducting contact tracing and notifying those who may have been exposed to the virus.