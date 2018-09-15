PORTLAND, Ore. — We're onto Week 3 of the high school football season!

KGW had highlights from 12 games in the Portland metro area. See each individual highlight below or watch the full Friday Night Flights show in the video above.

Game of the Week

The Fans' Game of the Week did not disappoint. No. 3 Silverton scored late to beat No. 5 Lebanon 37-36!

Sky 8 highlights

Highlights

Highlights

No. 2 Clackamas defeats Beaverton 49-14

Liberty upsets No. 9 South Medford 38-20

Barlow shuts out rival Gresham 48-0

Lincoln knocks off Franklin 41-3

Union cruises to 43-18 win over Eastlake

Mountain View beats Battle Ground 54-7

McKenzie wins 79-13 over Jewell in 6-man football

Sky 8 highlights

No. 1 Lake Oswego rolls to 63-17 win over Oregon City

No. 5 Central Catholic defeats Sprague 45-22

No. 8 Tualatin dominates McNary 50-6

McMinnville tops South Salem 23-21

Scores

For scores from Week 3's games, click here.

Rapid Replay

This season, KGW has also partnered with Rapid Replay to allow fans to submit highlights of their favorite teams. All you have to do is download the Rapid Replay app and upload your video! More information here

KGW and Rapid Replay

Rapid Replay

