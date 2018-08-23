Hey Fans!

The KGW team is excited to start another season of high school sports. This year we've teamed up with Rapid Replay to empower you get in on the action.

Want your team get the media coverage they deserve? Film clips with Rapid Replay and we'll post an article featuring your videos!

Every video clip filmed or submitted through Rapid Replay will be eligible to be featured in our KGW.com Play of the Week and TV broadcasts.

How to Submit Video:

(1) Film with the Rapid Replay app at your game

(2) Or upload clips online here

© 2018 KGW