Eight of 10 world-ranked women's golfers to compete at LPGA Portland Classic

Top-ranked Lilia Vu, a two-time majors winner this year, headlines the field for the Portland Classic, which runs Thursday through Sunday this week.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Most of the world's top-ranked women's golfers will be in Portland this week for the LPGA Portland Classic, which runs Thursday through Sunday at Columbia Edgewater Country Club.

The Portland Classic is the longest running non-major championship on the LPGA Tour. It got its start back in 1972, with JoAnne Carner as the inaugural champion.

This year, the field features eight of the 10 world-ranked women's golfers.

Top-ranked Lilia Vu, a two-time majors winner this year, headlines the field. Also competing are Nelly Korda (No. 2), Ruoning Yin (5), Lydia Ko (6), Hyo Joo Kim (7), Allisen Corpuz (8), Charley Hull (9) and two-time Portland Classic champion Brooke M. Henderson (10).

The only golfers ranked in the Top 10 who won't be in Portland are Céline Boutier (3) and Jin Young Ko (4).

Five past Portland Classic champions are in the field, including Andrea Lee (2022), Georgia Hall (2020), Hannah Green (2019), Marina Alex (2018), Stacy Lewis (2017) and Henderson (2015 and 2016).

Two golfers from Oregon will be competing. Former Cleveland High School star Kyra Ly, now a sophomore on the Oregon State women's golf team, won the Les Schwab Amateur Open in July to qualify for the Portland Classic. LPGA golfer Caroline Inglis, of Eugene, is also in the field.

WOMEN'S WORLD GOLF RANKINGS

Lilia Vu, USA Nelly Korda, USA Céline Boutier, France Jin Young Ko, South Korea Ruoning Yin, China Lydia Ko, New Zealand Hyo Joo Kim, South Korea Allisen Corpuz, USA Charley Hull, England Brooke M. Henderson, Canada

ABOUT THE EVENT

Portland Classic