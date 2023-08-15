Shooting for the stars: New Balance makes former Beaverton athlete, Cameron Brink its first female basketball star

The Stanford star signed an endorsement deal with the brand making her its first women's basketball athlete.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — Former Beaverton Southridge and Mountainside High School basketball star, Cameron Brink will be a new addition to the New Balance family. She now joins Grammy-nominated rapper and Portland native Aminé.

Brinks just inked a New Balance deal making her the first women's basketball player that the apparel and footwear brand has signed.

Brinks currently plays as a forward for Stanford University and recently decided to forego the 2023 WNBA draft in order to return to Stanford for her senior season.

Brink's mother and godmother, Sonya Curry, the wife of former NBA basketball star Stephen Curry Sr. and mother of four time NBA championship ring holder Stephen Curry, were college roommates at Virginia Tech.

Brink's often spent summers and grew up with the Curry family, "I remember playing in their backyard, in their pool, playing basketball," she said in a 2018 interview with KGW.

Brink also earned the 2020 McDonald's All-American honors, ranked the number three player in her class by ESPN, one of seven Oregonians that represented the state at the NCAA Final Four in 2021, and was named Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year twice in high school.