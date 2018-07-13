PORTLAND, Ore. – There will be another significant road closure this weekend in Portland as part of the Oregon Department of Transportation’s significant summer construction.

Interstate 5 southbound will be closed between the Fremont and Marquam bridges for repaving. The closure begins at 10 p.m. Friday and is expected to last until 5 a.m. Monday.

Drivers are advised to use Interstate 405 as a detour.

This is the first of four weekends with I-5 closures. Southbound traffic will be blocked again in the same area next weekend. Northbound lanes will be closed the following two weekends between the two bridges.

Schedule for I-5 closure between Fremont and Marquam bridges:

Weekend 1: Southbound traffic closed from Friday, July 13 at 10 p.m. until Monday, July 16 at 5 a.m.

Weekend 2: Southbound traffic closed from Friday, July 20 at 10 p.m. until Monday, July 23 at 5 a.m.

Weekend 3: Northbound traffic closed from Friday, July 27 at 10 p.m. until Monday, July 30 at 5 a.m.

Weekend 4: Northbound traffic closed from Friday, Aug. 3 at 10 p.m. until Monday, Aug. 6 at 5 a.m.

The I-5 closures are in addition to ramp closures at the I-5 and I-84 interchange. Currently, the I-5 southbound ramp to I-84 eastbound is closed until July 23.

View full list of list of ramp closures

