PORTLAND, Ore. – Another phase of the Oregon Department of Transportation’s significant summer construction in Portland began Wednesday night.

The ramp from Interstate 84 westbound to Interstate 5 northbound is closed until Aug. 6.

This is the second ramp closure on the I-5/I-84 interchange this summer. The I-5 southbound ramp to I-84 eastbound was closed from July 8 to July 23.

In addition to the ramp closure, all on-ramps between I-5 and Northeast 82nd Avenue are also closed.

ODOT said traffic models show backups as far east as Troutdale due to the closure.

Interstate 205 and Interstate 405 are suggested detours.

Prior to this summer’s construction, ODOT suggested people walk or bike to work, use public transportation, work from home, or even take a vacation instead of trying to deal with the road tie-ups.

“Travelers are going to experience the worst construction delays they've seen in the past 10 years in Portland,” said ODOT spokeswoman Kimberly Dinwiddie.

A third closure, of the I-84 westbound ramp to I-5 southbound, will take place later in August.

