PORTLAND, Ore. – The ramp connecting Interstate 5 southbound to Interstate 84 eastbound is now closed and will remain closed for the next two weeks. About 140,000 drivers use the ramp daily, so the Oregon Department of Transportation said to expect major delays. Drivers are bracing for the worst.

“Pray a lot,” said Annissa Hollenbeck about how she plans to deal with the traffic backup. “Lord, give me patience.”

“It is going to be horrible,” said Dustin Jones anticipating an awful morning commute.

Horrible, a nightmare, and "Carmageddon" are just a few of the ways people have described what is ahead for drivers this summer.

The ramp connecting Interstate 5 southbound to Interstate 84 eastbound closed at 10:00 p.m. Sunday and will remain closed until the morning of July 23. I-5 itself will stay open all the way, but drivers will need to find another way to merge onto I-84 eastbound from that area. The closure is expected to make driving especially tough for people commuting south into Portland from Clark County.

"This is going to be a huge traffic headache for really everybody in the area,” explained Oregon Department of Transportation Spokesman Don Hamilton. “Any time you take a major ramp like that out of action, it's going to cause a lot of residual problems on some of the neighborhood streets, on some of the other interstates in the area, we're expecting this to be major delays.”

“I'm pretty much setting aside a few hours to get to and from the bridge,” Hollenbeck said.

“I don't understand how they expect everybody to really maneuver around,” Jones said. “I'm pretty sure everybody is going to be late tomorrow, everybody.”

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the best alternate route is to take 205 from Clark County to I-84 to come into Portland.

ODOT also suggested working from home, taking public transit, or even a vacation if you can. Those options are not realistic for everyone, so ODOT released a Spotify Playlist with songs such as Stealers Wheel's “Stuck in the Middle With You” and the Talking Heads' “Road to Nowhere” for those stuck in traffic. The playlist is named Gridlock Grooves.

“It's not going to make it any easier or better, but it might make it a little more fun,” Hamilton said.

“I hope it's like three hours long because that's how long you're going to be sitting in your car,” Jones said.

What’s closed: I-5 southbound ramp to I-84 eastbound

When: July 8 at 10 p.m. through July 23 at 5 a.m.

What’s closed: I-84 westbound to I-5 northbound ramp

When: July 25 at 10 p.m. through August 6 at 5 a.m.

What’s closed: I-84 westbound to I-5 southbound ramp

When: August 17 at 10 p.m. through August 27 at 5 a.m.

Other closures: Some nighttime lane closures

See all these projects on ODOT's closure map.

