Southwest Washington

Pedestrian struck, killed by Amtrak train after attempting to save a dog in Clark County

The dog was also declared dead at the scene, according to Cowlitz County deputies.
Credit: Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person and a dog died after they were struck by an Amtrak train Tuesday afternoon near the Cowlitz and Clark County line, according to the Cowlitz Co. Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies were called to 4399 Dike Road at the Ghost Bridge just after 1 p.m. to reports of a Amtrak train striking a person. The bridge crosses the Lewis River near the Cowlitz and Clark County line. 

A witness said the person was hit while trying to save a dog that was on the tracks. Both the person and the dog were pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said. 

After the initial investigation, deputies determined that the person was struck by a southbound Amtrak train while walking southbound on the bridge. 

CCSO has not released the identity of the pedestrian. 

The location has been tied to numerous fatalities involving pedestrians on the train tracks, according to CCSO.

This is a developing story and may be updated as more details emerge.

