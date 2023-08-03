Fatal crash involving vehicle, motorcycle closes Stark Street in Gresham

The incident drew a large police and medical response. A heavily damaged motorcycle could be seen in the street.

GRESHAM, Ore. — A fatal crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle closed westbound Stark Street at 167th Avenue in Gresham Thursday afternoon. Gresham police confirmed the crash was fatal and said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, but didn't offer any further details about the circumstances of the crash.

Police dispatch records show reports of an injury crash just after 2 p.m. along Southeast Stark Street, and an ambulance and multiple police cars could be seen a short time later at the intersection of Stark and Southeast 167th Avenue, with Stark Street's westbound lanes blocked off by a line of cones.

A gray SUV and a blue motorcycle could also be seen at the scene, with visible damage to the side of the SUV and heavy damage to the front of the motorcycle, which was pointed toward the side of the SUV at a perpendicular angle. A KGW photographer at the scene reported that a body could be seen lying in the street.

The Gresham Police Department Vehicular Crimes Team is responding to the scene to investigate the crash, police said at around 3:15 p.m., and westbound Stark Street is expected to remain closed for at least an hour.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here