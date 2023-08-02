3 dead, 1 life flighted after train, car crash in Marion County

During the investigation Kenne Road Northeast is closed from Manning Road Northeast to Portland Road Northeast, Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — Three people were killed and another was flown to the hospital after a crash involving a freight train and a vehicle in Marion County Wednesday evening, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

At around 7:54 p.m. deputies said they received a call about a train versus vehicle crash on Kenne Road Northeast in south Gervais. Three people were confirmed dead and one person was life flighted to the nearest hospital.

During the investigation Kenne Road Northeast is expected to be closed from Manning Road Northeast to Portland Road Northeast for several hours. Deputies are asking to avoid the area until further notice.

No information is available as to what lead up to the crash at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

