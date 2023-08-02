Arrested violent sex assault offender could have additional victims, Portland FBI ofice says

The suspect is in custody after a woman escaped from a cinderblock cell at his home in Klamath Falls, the FBI said. The agency believes there could be more victims.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Warning: This story contains details that some readers may find disturbing.

The Portland FBI field office is asking for the public's help to identify additional potential victims of a violent sex assault offender after a victim alleged that she had been kidnapped last month, sexually assaulted and locked in a makeshift cell in his Klamath Falls home.

The suspect, 29-year-old Negasi Zuberi, was arrested for interstate kidnapping after the victim escaped, the FBI said in a news release Wednesday morning.

"According to the complaint, this woman was kidnapped, chained, sexually assaulted, and locked in a cinderblock cell. Police say, she beat the door with her hands until they were bloody in order to break free. Her quick thinking and will to survive may have saved other women from a similar nightmare," Assistant Special Agent in Charge Stephanie Shark said in a statement. "We are fortunate that this brave woman escaped and alerted authorities. Through quick law enforcement action we were able to get Zuberi in custody the next day. While she may have helped protect future victims, sadly we have now linked Zuberi to additional violent sexual assaults in at least four states and there could be more."

Citing court records, the FBI said Zuberi traveled to Seattle on July 15 and solicited the services of a prostitute, then posed as an undercover police officer to kidnap her. The victim told investigators that Zuberi pointed a taser at her and handcuffed her in the backseat of his car, then drove about 450 miles with her, sexually assaulting her along the way.

She said that when they got to his home in Klamath Falls, he put her in a makeshift cell made of cinderblocks in his garage. The cell had a metal door that could not be opened from the inside, but the victim said that once Zuberi left, she was able to break the door open and escape.

The victim flagged down a passing motorist who called 911, and Klamath Falls police got a search warrant for the house and found the makeshift cell. Zuberi fled to Reno, the FBI said, where he was located and arrested after "a brief standoff with local police."

The FBI said Zuberi has lived in 10 states over the past decade and investigators have reason to believe there could be additional sexual assault victims. The investigation has extended to Oregon, Washington, California, Colorado, Utah, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Alabama and Nevada.

Zuberi has also been known as Sakima, Justin Hyche and Justin Kouassi, the FBI said, and other victims may know him by the Sakima name. He may have used multiple methods to gain control of different victims, the FBI said, such as by drugging their drinks or impersonating a police officer.

Victims in such circumstances are often threatened with retaliation if they notify authorities, the FBI said.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim or has any information concerning Zuberi under any of the names is asked to visit fbi.gov/SakimaVictims or call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or to contact the Portland field office at 503-224-4181 or their nearest local FBI office or American Embassy or Consulate. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.