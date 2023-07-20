A dozen people arrested in human trafficking mission in Northeast Portland

Police said they contacted seven people they believe could be human trafficking victims and offered to connect them with resources, including victim advocates.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Human sex trafficking along Northeast 82nd Avenue in Portland has been an ongoing issue, but an increase in complaints from neighbors and businesses recently got the attention of police.

On July 13, the Portland Police Bureau's Human Trafficking Unit conducted a mission along Northeast 82nd Avenue from Tillamook to Prescott Street. Officers arrested 12 people, their ages ranging from 25 to 56.

Sgt. Kristine Butcher leads PPB's Human Trafficking Unit. She said their priority is to first help the victims and stop the abuse.



"Whether it's meeting basic needs, like they haven't eaten for a while, they need a safe place to stay," said Sgt. Kristine Butcher with PPB's Human Trafficking Unit. "Maybe they need longer term resources, and they're just a connection that they can make with the person. They may not need anything tonight, but in a week, they might need a lot and they'll have a name and a phone number to call."

The large-scale mission included help from the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office and the FBI.

PPB said there will be more missions in the future.

