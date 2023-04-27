Police recover 13 stolen cars, seize a gun in East Portland arrests

Police say a stolen vehicle operation in East Precinct last weekend led to the recovery of 13 vehicles and a firearm.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Portland police made arrests and recovered stolen vehicles in East Portland last Friday as a result of a stolen vehicle sting.

On Friday, April 21, East Precinct officers and the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office conducted a stolen vehicle sting in the Fairview and Troutdale area.

As a result, officers were able to recover 13 stolen vehicles and made a total of 19 arrests. In one of the stops they recovered a gun. Officers also served 15 warrants, issued eight citations, and nine stops resulted in a pursuit.

According to police, in the past one in every 31 stops resulted in the recovery of stolen vehicles, and now it's one in every four stops.

Back in early March East Precinct officers conducted a similar stolen vehicle operation in East Precinct that led to the recovery of three vehicles and a firearm.

These stings utilized data driven and evidence based approaches to conduct fewer stops in hopes of increasing the rate of stolen vehicle recoveries. All in efforts to reduce community violence across the Portland metro area, according to police.

“Working together to reduce community violence allows us to build safer communities," said Multnomah County Sheriff, Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell.

East Precinct and MCSO is fixated on efforts around recovering stolen cars in the same regard to efforts on gun violence according to a statement by Chief Chuck Lovell.

“These ongoing missions are successful due to the commitment shown by the East Precinct personnel and command to really focus enforcement efforts on stolen vehicles and the nexus they have with gun violence.”

